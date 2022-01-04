Encourage Parents To Get Their Children Vaccinated Against Covid: CISCE To School Heads

Image credit: Shutterstock CISCE has asked school heads to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has advised the heads of the CISCE affiliated schools to encourage the parents of their schools to get their children between 15 and 18 years of age vaccinated at the earliest.

ADMISSIONS UPDATE: XII Board exams over? EXPLORE these top colleges accepting APPLICATIONS. Click HERE

CISCE in a statement has said that it is “heartening and a positive step in the right direction”, for the students of Classes 10 and 12.

Being vaccinated, CISCE said, will ensure the student’s safety and protection while leaving the safe confines of their homes to travel to school, either to attend classes, do the practical work or to appear for the semester 2 examinations.

CISCE this year is holding the 2021-22 exams in two terms. The first term exams got over in December last year and the second term exams for Class 10th and 12th CBSE and CISCE will be conducted on March-April, 2022. CISCE has also reduced the syllabi for various subjects for ICSE and ISC students in view of the disruption in educational activities caused due to COVID-19.

The registration process for vaccination of children between 15 and 18 years of ages started on Saturday (January 1) in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier said children in the 15-18 age group could get their first round of Covid vaccines from January 3. He also announced booster shots for frontline and healthcare workers, as well as those over 60, said vaccinating kids - something other countries have already done - will help schools and students return to normal.

Children in India will be vaccinated with one of two shots - either Bharat Biotech's double-dose Covaxin or Zydus Cadila's three-dose ZyCoV-D, both of which have been cleared for kids over 12. The drug controller has cleared Serum Institute's Novavax for trials on kids between seven and 11 years of age, and Biological E's Corbevax has been cleared for trials on children over five.