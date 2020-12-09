Image credit: Shutterstock Encourage Engineering Students To Visit Atal Tunnel At Rohtang Pass: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked institutes to encourage students to visit the recently-inaugurated Atal Tunnel at Rohtang Pass, Himachal Pradesh. In a letter to Vice-Chancellors and Principals, UGC Secretary Professor Rajnish Jain has asked institutes to share details of the Atal Tunnel among students and “encourage them to visit by strictly adhering to the necessary COVID-19 advisories, guidelines, and directions issued by Central and State Governments”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Atal Tunnel -- world's longest motorable Tunnel -- on October 3, 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said that Engineering students should be encouraged to visit the tunnel “to see appreciate and assimilate the capabilities in tunneling efforts which now exist within the country”.

UGC, in its letter, quoted PM Modi as saying that knowledge of the “technological marvel of the country, encompassing the best practices in engineering, design, planning, construction, and project management” should be disseminated to Engineering students.

“Situated at an altitude above 10,000 feet, the 9.02 kilometer long Atal Tunnel has been constructed in an extremely difficult and hostile climate, deploying the latest and best practices in tunnel technology with state art features including semi-transverse ventilation, SCADA controlled fire-fighting. illumination and monitoring system. This engineering feat is expected to reduce travel time between Manali and Leh by 4-5 hours,” UGC said.