Encourage Children Between 15 And 18 Years To Get Vaccinated: CBSE To School Heads

Taking the Covid vaccination, CBSE said, as per guidelines of Government of India, will ensure safety of children and students of age group between 15-18, and provide protection to students leaving their homes to attend school.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 6, 2022 11:47 am IST

CBSE has asked school heads to encourage parents, teachers to get their kids vaccinated
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has advised the heads of the CBSE affiliated schools to encourage the parents, teachers and staff of the schools to get their children between 15 and 18 years of age to get vaccinated against Covid as early as possible.

Taking the Covid vaccination, CBSE said, as per guidelines of Government of India, will ensure safety of children and students of age group between 15-18, and provide protection to students leaving their homes to attend school.

Keeping in view the above facts, the heads of the CBSE affiliated schools are advised to encourage the parents, teachers and staff of the schools to get their children of age group 15-18 years, vaccinated as per guidelines of the Govt. of India as early as possible, a CBSE statement said.

The registration process for vaccination of children between 15 and 18 years of ages started on Saturday (January 1) in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier said children in the 15-18 age group could get their first round of Covid vaccines from January 3. He also announced booster shots for frontline and healthcare workers, as well as those over 60, said vaccinating kids - something other countries have already done - will help schools and students return to normal.

Children in India will be vaccinated with one of two shots - either Bharat Biotech's double-dose Covaxin or Zydus Cadila's three-dose ZyCoV-D, both of which have been cleared for kids over 12. The drug controller has cleared Serum Institute's Novavax for trials on kids between seven and 11 years of age, and Biological E's Corbevax has been cleared for trials on children over five.

