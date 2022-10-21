  • Home
Over 23,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine, are reportedly stuck back home due to COVID visa restrictions. China began issuing visas for students who obtain permits from their Chinese colleges and universities to return to take up their studies

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 21, 2022 11:18 pm IST | Source: PTI

Embassy Of India In China Asks Indian Students Returning To Re-join Colleges To Register With It
Reportedly over 100 students returned travelling through third-country flight routes or through Hong Kong
Image credit: shutterstock.com

As Indian students stuck at home due to COVID travel ban started returning gradually to re-join their colleges in China after Beijing began issuing visas, the Indian Embassy here on Friday asked them to register with the mission to ensure timely facilitation of their consular needs.

Over 23,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine, are reportedly stuck back home due to COVID visa restrictions. China began issuing visas for students who obtain permits from their Chinese colleges and universities to return to take up their studies. But they find it hard to travel to China as both countries have yet to resume flight services. ALSO READ | Over 1,300 Indian Students Received Chinese Visas After Two-Year Covid Wait

Reportedly over 100 students returned travelling through third-country flight routes or through Hong Kong. The Indian Embassy in its latest advisory (https://www.eoibeijing.gov.in/eoibejing_listview/MTE0OA) urged the returning students to register with the mission.

“With concerted efforts, Indian medical students have started returning to mainland China to rejoin their respective universities. In order to ensure timely facilitation of their consular needs Indian students in China are requested to fill in the registration form,” the notice posted on Embassy’s website said.

They can register with the Indian Embassy or Indian Consulates in Shanghai or Guangzhou, it said. It also provided names of the officials and their contact details.

“All Indian students are encouraged to register so that the Embassy/consulates can reach out to them for any facilitation at the earliest,” it said. “Students who are yet to return to China may fill” the form after reaching China only,” it added.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

