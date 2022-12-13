Ekaagra To Hold 'Statistics For Non Statisticians' Programme On January 6; Registration Begins

Ekaagra Solutions to conduct online session on ‘Statistics for Non Statisticians programme

The Ekaagra Solutions will organise the Statistics for Non Statisticians (SFNS) programme on January 6, 2023. The SFNS programme will be delivered online via Zoom application between 3:30 pm and 6 pm. Those who are interested can register for the programme through the web portal-- ekaagra.com/ourprograms.html till December 18, 2022. Candidates are required to pay Rs 1,000 as the programme fee. While, students pursuing UG, PG, PhD or Post Doctoral programmes will get 50 per cent off, however, this discount cannot be clubbed with anything else.

There is a 10 per cent discount for participants who register on or before December 18. The programme aims to train people for whom statistics seems to be "very difficult", and they leave it with the thought that this is for data scientists, quality and reliability professionals, economists, accountants and the like. Through this programme one will get to learn in detail about statistics based problems like;

Central Tendency and Dispersion: what do we use where?

Probability: it’s deeper than you think, and in your face!

Histograms, Normality and Skewness

Distributions and their applications

Confidence Intervals

Statistical Inference: the concept of Hypothesis Testing

The Measurement of Agreement

Slicing and Dicing: Simpson’s Paradox

Elaborating the programme details, Ekaagra stated, "Whether a person is in sales and marketing, manufacturing, service, software, supply chain management, finance and accounting, HR or even running their own enterprise, s/he needs to be able to make sense of numbers all the time. This programme has been designed to give them a feel for how to deal with numbers."

Ekaagra Solutions provides consulting and training services and related hard skills. The SFNS programme was first launched on November 20, 2022, and was run three times after that.