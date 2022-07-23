Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Programmes Provide Wide Array Of Opportunities For Students: AICTE

AICTE Organises Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Programme

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) organised Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Programmes on July 22, students from states including Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana and Telangana participated in the cultural exchange programme. “To establish long-term engagements between States and Union Territories, such cultural exchange programmes provide a wide array of opportunities,” AICTE in its release mentioned.

Ms Neeta Prasad, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, GoI, in her deliberation, highlighted the benefits of such visits and the personal connections the students make for a lifetime. She said, "programming a tour on such a large scale was a challenging task but I would like to thank all the stakeholders and especially AICTE for their contribution and making this tour, under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat mission, successful. The energy and enthusiasm of all the students were extremely high. It was evident that they are happy with this cultural exchange programme. It would give them a sense of togetherness and enable them to learn from each other's cultures, traditions and values. The personal connections they make today will remain with them for their lifetime."

Chairman of AICTE, Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe said on this occasion, "the objective of AKAM-EBSB student tour is to showcase the rich heritage and culture, customs and traditions of states for enabling people to understand and appreciate the diversity that is India, thus fostering a sense of common identity."

"The young generation is the torchbearer of preserving Indian ethos, cultural values and tradition which are praised and respected all over the world. To establish long-term engagements between States and Union Territories, such cultural exchange programmes provide a wide array of opportunities to better understand the diversity of the country," he added.

The occasion also witnessed the presence of AICTE's Vice-Chairman Dr M P Poonia, Ms Nanu Bhashin, ADG, PIB, Professor Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE, Dr Ravindra Soni Adviser, Dr Nikhil Kant, Deputy Director, AICTE.