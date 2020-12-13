Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat: Education Minister To Review Progress

Education Minister to review 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' scheme

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', along with the Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javedkar and Tourism and Cultural Minister Prahlad Patel, will review the implementation of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” on December 14. The scheme is an initiative undertaken by the government to promote unity across the country.

The review meeting will be organised by the Ministry of Education to analyse the progress made by different departments under the scheme launched in 2015.

To ensure implementation of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat scheme at the school-level, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) launched an initiative to promote use of languages other than the mother tongue among the students.

Students are encouraged to learn at least 100 sentences in an Indian language apart from their mother tongue. Each state is paired with one or two Union Territories and their respective students are supposed to learn about each other’s culture, languages and traditions.

All the CBSE schools, state board schools, schools managed by the Union Territories, and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan are part of this programme.