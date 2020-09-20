Image credit: Efluniversity.ac.in EFLU Admit Card 2020 Released For UG Courses At Efluniversity.ac.in

EFLU Admit Card 2020: The English And Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has released the undergraduate entrance test (EFLU UG 2020). Candidates who registered for the entrance exam can now download their hall tickets from the EFLU website, efluniversity.ac.in. The undergraduate admission test will be conducted on September 26, 2020.

To download the EFLU admit card, candidates will be required to visit the official website and click on the “UG EFLU hall ticket” link. On the login window, candidates will be required to enter their application number and date of birth.

EFLU Admit Card 2020 UG: Direct Link

The admit card will carry important information including exam date and time, roll number, and address of the examination venue. In case of an error on the hall ticket, candidates are advised to immediately contact the exam conducting authorities and report it.

On the exam day, candidates must carry the EFLU admit card and a valid photo ID. No candidate will be allowed to write the examination without the admit card.

EFLU UG 2020 is a national level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate programmes offered at EFLU Hyderabad and the two regional campuses at Shillong and Lucknow.

EFLU entrance test is conducted in online. The undergraduate admission test will have 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for a total of 100 marks. One mark will be awarded for every correct answer. There is no negative marking for incorrect responses.