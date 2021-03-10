Image credit: Shutterstock Efforts Being Made To Give Students NEET PG Exam Centres In Home States: NBE

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will make all efforts to allot National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 candidates an exam centre in the state of correspondence address, who have opted for others option in their forms, NBE Executive Director Pawanindra Lal said in a reply to Madurai MP S Venkatesan.

“NBE will try its best to accommodate the candidates having their correspondence address in the state of Tamil Nadu and UT of Puducherry and those who have chosen ‘Others’ option within the state/UT of their correspondence address, if the required number of nodes are available,” the letter reads.

Mr Venkatesan, responding to Prof Lal’s letter said the board should have taken “proactive measures” to increase the number of exam centres.

“You have explained that NBE had to adopt SD-50 model leaving alternative seats vacant to ensure social distancing norms...but I failed to understand why proactive measures have not been taken to increase examination centres sufficient to accommodate the candidates in the same state itself,” the Madurai MP wrote.

NBE has increased the number of exam centres for NEET PG 2021 to 255 from 165 last year. However, students from different states, including Tamil Nadu had complained they could not find an exam centre they wanted, which prompted several members of parliament to write to the NBE.

Mr Venkatesan’s letter, dated March 8, which was International Women’s day, says NBE’s decision to accommodate candidates in other states would hurt women more.

“I hope you would agree that travel to other states in the COVID situation also would be a risk for individuals concerned...in a period when restrictions are tightened again…” the letter reads.

The postgraduate medical entrance exam is scheduled for April 18.