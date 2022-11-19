  • Home
Efforts To Be Taken To Impart Education In Marathi: Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar

Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar said that people should talk in their mother tongue and children also like being educated in their mother tongue.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 19, 2022 10:15 pm IST

All efforts would be taken to impart education in the state of Maharashtra in Marathi says Deepak Kesarkar.
Thane:

Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Saturday said all efforts would be taken to impart education in the state in Marathi and also translate books into the language. Speaking at a Zilla Parishad school in Kalher in Thane's Bhiwandi area, Mr Kesarkar said children like being educated in their mother tongue.

Also Read || Maharashtra Village School Adopts Unique Initiatives To Motivate Students

The state's school education and Marathi language minister also said people should talk in their mother tongue. "The state government will stress on imparting education henceforth in Marathi. Books too will be translated into Marathi," he said.

Mr Kesarkar said his department will try to resolve all issues related to teachers, including filling up vacant posts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

