EducationMinisterGoesLive Webinar Today: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Address Students’ Queries

#EducationMinisterGoesLive: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will host a live interaction with students and parents today.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 10, 2020 7:30 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will host a webinar with students and parents today. The Education Minister’s webinar is likely to address queries about the upcoming CBSE and other board exams, and competitive exams including JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021. Students across the country have been sharing their concerns and suggestions on Twitter by using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. The webinar will be held from 10 am today at the Education Ministry’s Twitter handle and Facebook page.

Many students have shared their queries including ones on the engineering entrance exam syllabus, or JEE Main syllabus, NEET 2021 exam pattern and board exam dates. Several students have also asked Mr Pokhriyal to cancel the 2021 board exams. While several others have suggested their exams be postponed “at least till May 2021”. The students urging the education minister to postpone their board exams till May have said that their syllabus is yet to be completed and they need time to clear concepts.

With the webinar meant exclusively for students and parents, it is expected that the minister will address the concerns being faced by them due to the uncertainties in the exam syllabus, exam dates. The questions shared by students and their parents on social media using #EducationMinisterGoesLive, so far, indicate they have several concerns regarding the board and competitive exams.

Before this webinar, earlier this year during different phases of COVID-induced lockdown, the Education Minister answered questions by parents, teachers and students regarding holding of examinations amid the pandemic and the students’ academic future.

