  • Home
  • Education
  • #EducationMinisterGoesLive: Ramesh Pokhriyal Postpones Live Interaction To December 22

#EducationMinisterGoesLive: Ramesh Pokhriyal Postpones Live Interaction To December 22

#EducationMinisterGoesLive: The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyak ‘Nishank’ has postponed his live interaction with teachers on CBSE Board exams 2021 to December 22 at 4 pm.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 17, 2020 1:53 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

Delhi High Court Slams CBSE For 'Anti-Student Attitude', Treating Students As Enemies
Teachers Request 'Clarity' On Practical Exams For Class 10, 12; Ramesh Pokhriyal To Answer Live
CBSE Sample Paper 2021 For Class 12 Business Studies
Will Decide On CBSE Practical Exams Later: Ramesh Pokhriyal
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship Registration Ends Today, Apply At Cbse.nic.in
CBSE Date Sheet: Government Fact Check Warns About Fake Board Exam Schedule
#EducationMinisterGoesLive: Ramesh Pokhriyal Postpones Live Interaction To December 22
Education Minister postpones live interaction
New Delhi:

The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyak ‘Nishank’ has postponed his live interaction with teachers to December 22 at 4 pm. He has requested the school teachers to share their concerns and queries regarding the CBSE Board exams 2021 so they can be addressed during the discussion. Teachers are invited to share their queries using #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

Informing about the postponement of the event, Mr Pokhriyal tweeted, “Teachers, I am looking forward to having an insightful interaction with you all on Dec 22 at 4 PM. Please share your queries/suggestions with me”.

The information about the postponement has also been shared on the Twitter handle of the Education Ministry.

“Considering the overwhelming response, the date has been revised. Union Education Minister Shri @DrRPNishank will go #live on Dec 22 at 4 PM on Twitter or Facebook to discuss your concerns regarding board #exams. Till then keep sharing your queries using #EducationMinisterGoesLive,” reads the tweet.

Several teachers have been asking about clarity over the Board examinations 2020 schedule and practical exams. Some of them have also asked to do away with practical exams and mark students on the basis of year-end assignments.

Earlier Mr Pokhriyal had a live session with students on December 10 to discuss upcoming entrance and board exams including JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021.

In his last webinar, answering a similar question, Mr Ramesh Pokhriyal said that if students cannot visit their schools to do lab work, alternatives to practical exams will have to be explored.

Mr Pokhriyal yesterday announced the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 will be held from February 23 to 26.

Click here for more Education News
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
13 Languages, 90 Questions, Four Rounds: What’s New In JEE Main 2021
13 Languages, 90 Questions, Four Rounds: What’s New In JEE Main 2021
Indian Students Must Get Intellectual Property Rights For Their Products: Prakash Javadekar
Indian Students Must Get Intellectual Property Rights For Their Products: Prakash Javadekar
IIT Madras Startup PURE EV, CSIR-CERCI To Work On Indigenous Battery Technology
IIT Madras Startup PURE EV, CSIR-CERCI To Work On Indigenous Battery Technology
TS PGECET 2020 Counselling For Final Round Begins
TS PGECET 2020 Counselling For Final Round Begins
JEE Main To Be Held 4 Times To Give Students Multiple Chances: Minister
JEE Main To Be Held 4 Times To Give Students Multiple Chances: Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................