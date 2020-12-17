EducationMinisterGoesLive: Ramesh Pokhriyal Postpones Live Interaction To December 22

Education Minister postpones live interaction

The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyak ‘Nishank’ has postponed his live interaction with teachers to December 22 at 4 pm. He has requested the school teachers to share their concerns and queries regarding the CBSE Board exams 2021 so they can be addressed during the discussion. Teachers are invited to share their queries using #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

Informing about the postponement of the event, Mr Pokhriyal tweeted, “Teachers, I am looking forward to having an insightful interaction with you all on Dec 22 at 4 PM. Please share your queries/suggestions with me”.

Teachers, I am looking forward to having an insightful interaction with you all on Dec 22 at 4 PM.

The information about the postponement has also been shared on the Twitter handle of the Education Ministry.

“Considering the overwhelming response, the date has been revised. Union Education Minister Shri @DrRPNishank will go #live on Dec 22 at 4 PM on Twitter or Facebook to discuss your concerns regarding board #exams. Till then keep sharing your queries using #EducationMinisterGoesLive,” reads the tweet.

Several teachers have been asking about clarity over the Board examinations 2020 schedule and practical exams. Some of them have also asked to do away with practical exams and mark students on the basis of year-end assignments.

Earlier Mr Pokhriyal had a live session with students on December 10 to discuss upcoming entrance and board exams including JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021.

In his last webinar, answering a similar question, Mr Ramesh Pokhriyal said that if students cannot visit their schools to do lab work, alternatives to practical exams will have to be explored.

Mr Pokhriyal yesterday announced the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 will be held from February 23 to 26.