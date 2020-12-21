EducationMinisterGoesLive: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Interact With Teachers Tomorrow

Ramesh Pokhriyal To Interact With Teachers Live Tomorrow

The Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will host a live interaction with teachers tomorrow, December 22. The Education Minister’s webinar is likely to address queries about the upcoming CBSE and other board exams dates, syllabus and mode of exams. Teachers across the country have been sharing their concerns and suggestions on Twitter by using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. Mr Pokhriyal will go live for the interaction at 4 pm tomorrow at the Education Ministry’s Twitter handle and Facebook page.

Many teachers have shared their queries including ones on the upcoming CBSE and state board syllabus, exam patterns and exam dates. While several teachers have also asked to cancel the 2021 board exams, some others have opined to conduct exams online. Some of the teachers tagging #EducationMinisterGoesLive have also asked the minister to do away with practical exams and mark the students to take the 2021 board exams on the basis of year-end assignments.

'आचार्य देवो भव:' My dear #Teachers, I will be going live on Dec 22 at 4 pm to talk to you about the upcoming board #exams. Do tune in & share your concerns with me. #EducationMinisterGoesLive pic.twitter.com/3aSO9bmSBD — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 20, 2020

Earlier Mr Pokhriyal had a live interaction with students on December 10 to discuss upcoming entrance and board exams including JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021. The live interaction with teachers was earlier scheduled to be held on December 17. The webinar has been postponed after considering the "overwhelming response".