  • Home
  • Education
  • #EducationMinisterGoesLive: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Interact With Teachers Tomorrow

#EducationMinisterGoesLive: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Interact With Teachers Tomorrow

#EducationMinisterGoesLive: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will host a live interaction with teachers tomorrow, on December 22.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 21, 2020 1:01 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Board Exams 2021: Education Minister Asks Students To Share Views
CBSE Revised Syllabus, Sample Paper For Class 12 Chemistry Exam
#EducationMinisterGoesLive: Ramesh Pokhriyal Postpones Live Interaction To December 22
Delhi High Court Slams CBSE For 'Anti-Student Attitude', Treating Students As Enemies
Teachers Request 'Clarity' On Practical Exams For Class 10, 12; Ramesh Pokhriyal To Answer Live
CBSE Sample Paper 2021 For Class 12 Business Studies
#EducationMinisterGoesLive: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Interact With Teachers Tomorrow
Ramesh Pokhriyal To Interact With Teachers Live Tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will host a live interaction with teachers tomorrow, December 22. The Education Minister’s webinar is likely to address queries about the upcoming CBSE and other board exams dates, syllabus and mode of exams. Teachers across the country have been sharing their concerns and suggestions on Twitter by using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. Mr Pokhriyal will go live for the interaction at 4 pm tomorrow at the Education Ministry’s Twitter handle and Facebook page.

Many teachers have shared their queries including ones on the upcoming CBSE and state board syllabus, exam patterns and exam dates. While several teachers have also asked to cancel the 2021 board exams, some others have opined to conduct exams online. Some of the teachers tagging #EducationMinisterGoesLive have also asked the minister to do away with practical exams and mark the students to take the 2021 board exams on the basis of year-end assignments.

Earlier Mr Pokhriyal had a live interaction with students on December 10 to discuss upcoming entrance and board exams including JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021. The live interaction with teachers was earlier scheduled to be held on December 17. The webinar has been postponed after considering the "overwhelming response".

Click here for more Education News
Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' Education Ministry CBSE Board Exam 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Haryana NEET Counselling 2020: Round 2 Result Declared
Haryana NEET Counselling 2020: Round 2 Result Declared
Prime Minister Modi Proposes Setting Up Of Library Of Buddhist Literature In India
Prime Minister Modi Proposes Setting Up Of Library Of Buddhist Literature In India
Schools In Jharkhand For Classes 10, 12 Reopen Today
Schools In Jharkhand For Classes 10, 12 Reopen Today
ICSI CS 2020 Opt-Out Window To Close On December 31; Institute Issues Guidelines
ICSI CS 2020 Opt-Out Window To Close On December 31; Institute Issues Guidelines
From JEE, NEET To Boards: How India Held Exams In 2020 Amid COVID-19
From JEE, NEET To Boards: How India Held Exams In 2020 Amid COVID-19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................