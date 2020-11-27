#EducationMinisterGoesLive: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Interact With Students ‘Live’ On December 3

Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ would go live on December 3, 2020, to interact with students. The webinar will begin at 12 noon where students can post their queries regarding the upcoming competitive and board examinations with hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive and interact with the minister.

Mr Pokhriyal took and Twitter and said, “Dear students, I understand that 2020 hasn't been the best year for you & you have been worried about your future. I will be meeting you live on Dec 3 to discuss the upcoming competitive and board exams. Share your concerns/suggestions with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive."

Dear students, I understand that 2020 hasn't been the best year for you & you have been worried about your future. I will be meeting you live on Dec 3 to discuss the upcoming competitive & board #exams.

Share your concerns/suggestions with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. pic.twitter.com/dl0bjq910F — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) November 27, 2020

Many concerned students have already started to pour in their queries on Twitter. Questions on JEE Main 2021 syllabus, NEET exam pattern, CBSE Board exams, etc have already been doing the rounds on social media.

On November 26, the Education Ministry had asked students, parents and teachers, to submit their concerns regarding the conduct of board and competitive exams in 2021.

The Ministry also informed that it will launch a campaign to hear feedback from education stakeholders.

In a high-level meeting, Mr Pokhriyal directed the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body of JEE Main, to draw up a fresh syllabus for competitive and entrance exams it will conduct in 2021. These exams will include the JEE Main 2021 for admission to engineering and NEET 2021 for medicine.

The NTA will assess the situation across different state and central school education boards before finalising the syllabus.

Earlier, in an attempt to make up for the academic loss caused by the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and several state boards have decided to reduce their syllabus for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, some by as much as 30 per cent.