Ramesh Pokhriyal To Discuss CBSE Board Exams 2021 With Teachers Today

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will interact with teachers during a live discussion today at 4 pm via Twitter. Mr Pokhriyal is expected to discuss upcoming CBSE Board exams 2021 for Classes 10 and 12, and give details about its mode of conduct, schedule and address the queries raised by students and teachers on social media. The Minister has asked teachers to join the webinar and share their queries using #EducationMinistergoeslive.

Mr Pokhriyal released a video yesterday where he lauded teachers for going beyond their call of duty to teach students during the pandemic and asked the CBSE Boards examination 2021 students how to conduct exams if the situation normalises.

As a reminder, the Education Minister again posted about the live interaction as he said, “Teachers, please mark your calendars! I will be going live on my Twitter/Facebook tomorrow at 4 PM to address your queries related to board exams. Ask your fellow teachers to join in too!”.

Students, teachers and parents have been repeatedly asking for CBSE board examination 2021 date sheet. The CBSE board exams 2020 date sheet was released on December 20, 2019, hence students are getting anxious.

Teachers have been asking to do away with CBSE practical examinations as no physical sessions were taking place throughout the year due to COVID-19 curbs. Instead, they have advised the government to allow scoring the students based upon internal assessment and written assignments.

A teacher named Ravikar Singh said, “I am a teacher in Kendriya Vidyalaya School, Odisha. I suggest cancelling the CBSE Board Exams this year because schools have been closed since last 9 months and it is very difficult to teach online due to poor network connectivity”.

A Twitter user named Madhuri Srivastava said, “Good Morning Respected sir my opinion for CBSE Board exam . Sir please postpone the board exam. Because online study is GOOD for those cities where teachers and students both are very well known to use the technology for study.”

A Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher named Mohit Manderna said, “Sir I am a teacher in Kendriya Vidyalaya School, Odisha. I want to suggest canceling CBSE Board Exams this year because schools are closed for last 9 months and it is very difficult to teach online due to poor network connectivity”

The live interaction with teachers was earlier scheduled to be held on December 17. The webinar has been postponed after considering the "overwhelming response".

Earlier Mr Pokhriyal had a live interaction with students on December 10 to discuss upcoming entrance and board exams including JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021.