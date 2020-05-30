Educational, training institutions to remain closed in Jammu-Kashmir till June 15

  • Home
All educational and training institutions will remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir till June 15 as part of steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Education | Edited by ANI | Updated: May 30, 2020 11:35 am IST | Source: ANI

Srinagar:

All educational and training institutions will remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir till June 15 as part of steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

An order to this effect was issued on Friday by Rohit Sharma, Additional Secretary to the Government.

A total of 128 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Union Territory on Friday taking the total number of patients to 2,164 in the Union Territory.

