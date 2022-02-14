  • Home
  • Education
  • Educational Institutions Should Build On Experience Of Online Classes: Jammu And Kashmir Chief Secretary

Educational Institutions Should Build On Experience Of Online Classes: Jammu And Kashmir Chief Secretary

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary A K Mehta on Monday said the educational institutions should build on the experience of online classes and adopt an ideal blend of IT-based offline teaching curriculum to boost students' learning.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 14, 2022 8:53 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2021-2022: School Can Apply Till March-End
West Bengal Government Allows Reopening Of Primary, Upper Primary Schools From Feb 16
As COVID-19 Cases Dip, Offline Classes Resume In Jammu And Kashmir
High Court Seeks Delhi Government Stand On Plea For School Admission Of 44,000 EWS Category Children
Schools, Colleges Reopening 2022 From Today: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh; Check State-Wise Updates
Rajasthan Schools Upto Class 5 To Resume From February 16
Educational Institutions Should Build On Experience Of Online Classes: Jammu And Kashmir Chief Secretary
JK Chief Secretary said educational institutions should adopt an ideal blend of IT-based offline teaching curriculum (representational)
Jammu:

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary A K Mehta on Monday said the educational institutions should build on the experience of online classes and adopt an ideal blend of IT-based offline teaching curriculum to boost students' learning. Students resumed offline classes on Monday in many districts of the Jammu region after authorities ordered a phased reopening of educational institutions across the Union Territory.

Students of Classes 9 to 12, dressed in uniforms and carrying vaccination certificates, were seen thronging the schools in the morning, officials said.

Mr Mehta, who chaired a meeting to take stock of the arrangements for the reopening of educational institutions and resuming of the offline mode of teaching in the UT, said the academic session 2022-23 shall be the year of educational transformation for Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Secretary Mehta asked the officials to ensure proper maintenance, upkeep and cleanliness in educational institutions besides electricity and water supply.

"There is a need for the institutions to build on the experience of online classes and adopt an ideal blend of IT-based offline teaching curriculum to boost students' learning outcomes and successfully train them for national-level examinations," he said.

He emphasised that heads of the institutions will be personally responsible for Covid management and a healthy teaching environment. "There should be no tolerance for unhealthy activities in places of learning."

The chief secretary said the COVID-19 positivity rate in the UT has been contained to 0.7 percent and impressed upon the heads of all educational institutions to remain vigilant to any signs of infection, especially among unvaccinated students, besides ensuring adherence to Covid management protocol.

Mr Mehta asked vice chancellors of universities, principals of colleges and heads of schools to submit Covid prevention and mitigation plans taking into account capacity of classrooms, staggered teaching plan, Covid protocol, vaccination, screening, and emergency SoP within two days, an official statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BSEB Bihar Board Inter (12th) Exams End; When Can Students Expect Results?
BSEB Bihar Board Inter (12th) Exams End; When Can Students Expect Results?
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 Live: Class 10, Class 12 Scorecards Likely This Week, Says Official
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 Live: Class 10, Class 12 Scorecards Likely This Week, Says Official
70 Per Cent PG Admissions In CMC Vellore Be Made From List Of Christian Minority Prepared By Tamil Nadu: SC
70 Per Cent PG Admissions In CMC Vellore Be Made From List Of Christian Minority Prepared By Tamil Nadu: SC
JMI Collaborates With German’s DIZ To Train Students Human-Wildlife Conflict Mitigation Strategies
JMI Collaborates With German’s DIZ To Train Students Human-Wildlife Conflict Mitigation Strategies
Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2021-2022: School Can Apply Till March-End
Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2021-2022: School Can Apply Till March-End
.......................... Advertisement ..........................