Educational Institutions Reopen In Odisha After Summer Vacation

All educational institutions reopened in Odisha Friday after an 11-day summer break.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 17, 2022 5:31 pm IST

Educational Institutions Reopen In Odisha After Summer Vacation
Educational institutions reopen in Odisha (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Bhubaneswar:

All educational institutions -- from elementary schools to universities-- reopened in Odisha Friday after an 11-day summer break. Physical classes will start from 10 am and continue till 4 pm. There will be no morning classes that were earlier being conducted due to heat wave conditions. ALSO READ | Odisha Government Increases Pre-Matric Scholarship For Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe Boarders

Teachers will have to reach their respective schools by 9.30 am and stay on the campus till 4.30 pm. The state government had announced summer vacation for schools and other educational institutions from June 6 to 16.

ALSO READ | Schools Need To Prepare Strategies To Bridge Learning Gap Created By Covid: Manish Sisodia

The School and Mass Education Department has issued fresh guidelines urging headmasters to hold meetings with teachers and direct them to complete the syllabus and conduct examinations on time.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

