Educational Institutions Reopen In Odisha After Summer Vacation

Image credit: Shutterstock Educational institutions reopen in Odisha (representational)

All educational institutions -- from elementary schools to universities-- reopened in Odisha Friday after an 11-day summer break. Physical classes will start from 10 am and continue till 4 pm. There will be no morning classes that were earlier being conducted due to heat wave conditions. ALSO READ | Odisha Government Increases Pre-Matric Scholarship For Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe Boarders

Teachers will have to reach their respective schools by 9.30 am and stay on the campus till 4.30 pm. The state government had announced summer vacation for schools and other educational institutions from June 6 to 16.

The School and Mass Education Department has issued fresh guidelines urging headmasters to hold meetings with teachers and direct them to complete the syllabus and conduct examinations on time.

