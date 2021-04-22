Educational Institutions In Guwahati To Be Shut If Daily COVID Cases Cross 1,000: Government

Image credit: @himantabiswa Educational institutions in Guwahati will be closed if daily COVID cases cross 1,000

To check the COVID 19 situation in the state, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a high-level meeting chaired with the Education Department officials on April 21, 2021, and said if the daily COVID case rate in Guwahati Metro touches 1000, the district administration has all authority to take a decision on closing down educational institutions and hostels.

“Held a meeting with officials of Health Dept, PWD and Education Dept. to discuss the current situation of COVID 19 and its management in the state. We are all geared up to combat pandemic again. Together, we shall conquer over these trying times,” reads Himanta Biswa Sarma’s tweet.

“In case the daily COVID 19 case rate in Guwahati Metro reaches 1000, the district administration has been authorized by the state to take decision on closing down educational institutions & hostels. Follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour,” he added.

The Assam government has issued a slew of COVID-19 guidelines as per which all the educational institutions in the state including schools, colleges and universities must provide quality virtual education.

Physical classes for the students of Class 6 and above will be allowed with 50 per cent attendance and schools have been directed to stagger the class timings to avoid crowding at the entrance and exit gates.

The state government has also asked schools to avoid morning assemblies or any other assemblies.

To curb COVID-19 cases, Gauhati University is also working on an alternative mode of examination, as per the official statement. The details of the method adopted by the university will be notified shortly. However, the examinations that have already begun will continue as per the schedule.

“The details of the mode and method of examinations will be notified shortly by the Controller of Examinations. However, relevant provisions of regulatory authority, particularly in case of professional courses, if any, will be followed. The examinations already started will continue as scheduled without any change of mode and method.” the university said.