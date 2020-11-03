Educational Institutes In West Bengal To Remain Closed Till November 30

  • Home
The West Bengal government on Monday said educational institutes will continue to remain closed till November 30 with all campus activities suspended, while cinema halls outside containment zones can keep screening films with 50 per cent occupancy.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 3, 2020 8:38 am IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock
Kolkata:

The West Bengal government on Monday said educational institutes will continue to remain closed till November 30 with all campus activities suspended, while cinema halls outside containment zones can keep screening films with 50 per cent occupancy.

In a notification issued late in the day, the government said cultural functions, religious gatherings and other congregations may be allowed outside containment zones in open space, provided safety measures are adhered to.

As part of the state government's decision to extend the period for enforcing certain restrictions till November 30, "teaching-learning physical assemblies in schools (including Anganwandi centres),colleges and universities will continue to be disallowed", the notification said.

Swimming pools (except for use of training of sports persons) will stay closed for the time being, while "cinemas/theatres/multiplexes will operate with up to 50% of their seating capacity (filled) in areas outside of containment zones," the notification said.

The government also said that public occasions, sports, cultural events and congregations are subject to approvals from appropriate authorities.

Education minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters on Monday, the government was planning to start classes in colleges and universities from December 1, but a call on whether lessons would be imparted offline was yet to be taken.

Mr Chatterjee also said any decision about resuming classes in schools will be taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after Kali Puja, after taking into consideration all safety factors.

