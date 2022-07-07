Education Standards Have Grown In West Bengal, Proud Of Talents Produced In State: Mamata Banerjee

  • Home
Referring to state-run education schemes such as Kanyashree, Sikshashree, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that her government has taken multiple initiatives to ensure that students do not give up studies due to financial constraints.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 7, 2022 7:03 pm IST
Kolkata:

Education standards in Bengal have "improved a lot", with state board students now obtaining scores on par with those of CBSE and ICSE, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday. Ms Banerjee also urged students who move to foreign countries for higher education to return to Bengal on completion of their course.

“Earlier, there was a disparity between the numbers secured by students of West Bengal board and those of CBSE and ICSE boards. Many of them (state board students) did not find enough opportunities for higher education. Now the situation has changed. They get 80 to 90 per cent marks, much like those of CBSE and ICSE,” she said at a programme in Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Referring to state-run education schemes such as Kanyashree, Sikshashree, Ms Banerjee said that her government has taken multiple initiatives to ensure that students do not give up studies due to financial constraints.

"When it comes to higher education, Jadavpur and Calcutta universities occupy the number one spot. Bengal also provides best primary education. We are proud of the talents produced in Bengal," she said.

The CM, on the occasion, distributed student credit cards among 8,000 beneficiaries, under her government’s scheme for pursuance of higher education.

