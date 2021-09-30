Education Secretary Amit Khare Superannuates; Sanjay Murthy To Take Charge

  • Home
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan felicitates IAS Amit Khare as he superannuates from his post of Secretary, Ministry of Education.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 30, 2021 10:41 pm IST

New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan felicitates IAS Amit Khare as he superannuates from his post of Secretary, Ministry of Education. All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) conducted a facilitation event for IAS Amit Khare on September 30. IAS K Sanjay Murthy will be taking charge as Secretary, Ministry of Education.

Amit Khare is 1985 batch IAS officer from Bihar/Jharkhand cadre. He assumed the charge as Secretary, Ministry of Education (Department of Higher Education) in December 2019.

Addressing the event, Amit Khare said, “I am not retiring but superannuating and I shall continue to work for the betterment of the Nation. The future of the Nation lies in the hands of our students. Hence we all must nurture them with care and progressively develop their potential through implementation of National Education Policy”.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Amit Khare has set a benchmark in the field of higher education with his expertise and wide range of experience in various domains. He has been instrumental in guiding me on the various aspects of National Education Policy 2020.”

“I have been fortunate to have him as my Secretary because of which I could comprehend the larger picture of school, skill and higher education toward fulfilling the objectives of NEP. He has been instrumental in progressing key social initiatives and has also contributed in Ujjwalayojna that depicts his zest and zeal for up-liftment of the rural populace in India. I shall be missing his presence deeply,” education minister added further.

The event organised by AICTE was attended by other officials including Anita Karwal, IAS, Secretary Department of School Education and Literacy, Rajesh Aggarwal, IAS, Secretary (MSDE), Prof DP Singh, Chairman, UGC, Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE.

