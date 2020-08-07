  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Policy’s Objectives Will Be Translated Into Action Through Curriculum Framework: CBSE

Education Policy’s Objectives Will Be Translated Into Action Through Curriculum Framework: CBSE

CBSE Director Biswajit Saha made the comments during an e-conclave on the new NEP organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 7, 2020 6:07 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

UGC Guidelines For Internship Embedded Degree Program Launched During Conclave On NEP
How To Explore Career Options After Class 12?
CBSE To Skip Maths-Standard Paper Rule For Class 11 Admission This Year
Karnataka SSLC Result On August 10: State Education Minister
AICTE Begins Application For MBA In Innovation, Entrepreneurship; Test To Be Proctored Online
Centralization Of Education In NEP Harmful To Federalism: Student Body
Education Policy’s Objectives Will Be Translated Into Action Through Curriculum Framework: CBSE
Education Policy’s Objectives Will Be Translated Into Action Through Curriculum Framework: CBSE
New Delhi:

The core objective of the new National Education Policy (NEP), which has given freedom for amalgamation of different concepts, will be translated into action through the National Curriculum Framework, CBSE director said on Friday. CBSE Director Biswajit Saha made the comments during an e-conclave on the new NEP organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"The core objective of the policy will be translated into action through the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), which needs more participatory approach. The policy has given freedom for amalgamation of different concepts and multidisciplinary approach. The NCF will give a roadmap for implementation of reforms laid down in the policy," he said.

Mr Saha said the training required for competency-based education and learning outcomes can be achieved with progressive participation of stakeholders.

"There could be a debate about the training required for competency-based education and learning outcomes but once we have decided we want to do it, it can be achieved with progressive participation of stakeholders. It is a forward-looking policy," the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) director said.

The NEP approved by the Union Cabinet replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

Choice between 3 or 4 year undergraduate courses, multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, adding 3.5 crore seats in higher education institutions, which will now have a single regulator, discontinuation of M.Phil programmes and fixation of fees are among the higher education reforms outlined in the new NEP.

Click here for more Education News
New Education Policy National Education Policy (NEP)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UGC Guidelines For Internship Embedded Degree Program Launched During Conclave On NEP
UGC Guidelines For Internship Embedded Degree Program Launched During Conclave On NEP
99% Candidates Pass In WBJEE Result 2020
99% Candidates Pass In WBJEE Result 2020
How To Explore Career Options After Class 12?
How To Explore Career Options After Class 12?
Knowledge and Innovation Cluster To Be Set Up At IIT Jodhpur
Knowledge and Innovation Cluster To Be Set Up At IIT Jodhpur
CBSE To Skip Maths-Standard Paper Rule For Class 11 Admission This Year
CBSE To Skip Maths-Standard Paper Rule For Class 11 Admission This Year
.......................... Advertisement ..........................