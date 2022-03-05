Education Only Weapon To Change World For Better: Punjab Governor

  • Home
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday stressed the need for value-based education, saying it is the only weapon that can change the world for better. Governor Purohit said this addressing the 116th convocation of Khalsa College here.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 5, 2022 6:47 pm IST | Source: PTI

Amritsar:

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday stressed the need for value-based education, saying it is the only weapon that can change the world for better. Governor Purohit said this addressing the 116th convocation of Khalsa College here.

"Education is the only weapon in our hands that can change the world for better and value-based education is the need of the hour to take India to newer heights," said the Governor. He encouraged students to work hard and adopt simple ways of living, stressing there is no short cut to success and each milestone can be achieved only through dedication, determination and perseverance.

"As you obtain the degree, which is a reward of several years of your hard work, do not forget to thank all those who have been a part of this phase of your life," he told the students. "The life without principles is nothing. Values and spiritual ways of life make it more meaningful," he added.

He added that only those properly equipped with education can face the challenges and emerge winners in life. The Governor said the degree is not an end goal in itself but instead a part of the larger journey of life as a new phase of life begins.

He inspired the students to follow the path of righteousness and maintain the values, which their elders have imbibed in them. Praising the role of the college, Purohit said the historic institution has contributed immensely to making students aware of their culture, history, language and traditions.

