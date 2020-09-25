  • Home
Shikshak Parv, celebrated between September 8 and September 25, felicitated teachers across the country and sought to take the new National Education Policy 2020 forward.

Sep 25, 2020

Shikshak Parv 2020: Webinar On Early Childhood Care and Education
New Delhi:

The Ministry of Education (MoE) today hosted a national webinar on Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) as part of the Shikshak Parv initiative which ended today. Shikshak Parv, conducted between September 8 and September 25, by the MoE online sought to take the new National Education Policy 2020 forward through discussions on its proposals and their implementation. The webinar on Early Childhood Care and Education was attended by Dr Venita Kaul of Ambedkar University, Professor Suniti Sanwal of NCERT and Principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Kewzing, South district Sikkim Motilal Koirala as eminent speakers and was moderated by Dr Romila Soni, Associate Professor, NCERT.

Explaining the recommendations of the National Education Policy 2020 with regard to ECCE, Professor Sanwal spoke about the importance of nutrition in the early years of life. The professor further elaborated the relationship among nutrition, health and learning.

“The speaker further emphasized that research studies show that in a child’s early years of life, nutrition is significantly linked to their health and academic performance in later years,” a statement said.

While Dr Kaul emphasized on the role of parents in delivering quality ECCE. The importance of appropriate content and pedagogy was highlighted by Dr Kaul through examples of joyful, play-based and interest based activities for children. Appreciating the new NEP 2020, Dr Venita Kaul stated that the “upward extension of curriculum” would be highly impactful for the smooth transition of children from pre-school to Class 1.

Mr Koirala shared some insights and activities that could attract children to schools and increase enrollments. Activities as part of ECCE can include child yoga to keep children active, fit and ready for learning, provision of toys, playing equipment and books and colourful classrooms.

The Ministry of Education today ended the 14-day Shiksha Parv. During this two-week programme, the ministry held numerous conclaves, award-distribution ceremonies for teachers and webinars to take the new National Education Policy 2020 forward. As part of Shikshak Parv, various suggestions, doubts on NEP 2020 were shared and addressed.

