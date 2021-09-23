Education Ministry, UGC Conducts Webinar On Strengthening Indian Languages

Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi was the chief guest of the event

The Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission (UGC) on September 23 organised a national webinar ‘Strengthening Indian Languages for Holistic Educational Attainment’ as part of the webinar series on good governance being held from September 17 to October 7. Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi was the chief guest of the event.

Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare, UGC Chairman Prof DP Singh, and senior officials from the Education Ministry and UGC attended the webinar.

Ms Devi stressed that preservation and promotion of Indian languages is crucial for the unity and integrity of the nation. Indian languages have not received their due attention and care, with the country losing over 220 languages in the last 50 years alone, the minister said.

The Minister said that teaching and learning of Indian languages need to be integrated with school and higher education.

Ms Devi stated that the National Education Policy will act as a medium of connectivity between local and global by creating an opportunity for teaching-learning in

regional dialects and Indian languages.

Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare elaborated the role of NEP to revive Indian languages that are being extinct.

UGC Chairman Prof DP Singh informed about UGC’s initiatives towards building different language centres for promoting Indic languages.

Prof Singh also talked about the role of NEP in promoting Indian languages, multilingual education, arts, and culture in the country.

Prof Sachhidananda Joshi, Member Secretary, Indian Gandhi National Centre for the Arts in his keynote address said the age of 0-6 years is a crucial period of educating the young minds in their mother languages.