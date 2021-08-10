Education Ministry, UGC Conduct Webinar On Use Of Technology In Education

  • Home
The Ministry of Education (MoE) and University Grants Commission(UGC) are organising a series of webinars to mark the completion of one year of National Education Policy, 2020.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 10, 2021 8:38 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Education (MoE) and University Grants Commission(UGC) are organising a series of webinars to mark the completion of one year of National Education Policy, 2020. The series of webinars today covered "National Webinar on Use of Technology in Education ''.

The webinar was addressed by Union Minister of Railways, Communication and Electronics and Information Technology Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw. In his inaugural remarks, the Minister of Electronics and IT emphasised the use of technology in education. Technology is one of the most important aspects that can help make education available for all. Further, he spoke about the use of advanced technology, connectivity and the internet for making education reachable and accessible for all.

The webinar was next addressed by Prof. D.P. Singh, Chairman, UGC and he talked about multiple programs conducted by the UGC that involve technology in education. Professor D.P. Singh said: “SWAYAM, SWAYAM Prabha, NAD and other digital platforms which have brought learners in the mainstream of online education as part of UGC’s initiatives."

The webinar was attended by Ms. Anita Karwal, Secretary, School Education And Literacy, Shri Manoj Ahuja, Chairman, CBSE, Shri Sanjay Sarma, Professor, MIT, USA, Prof. Partha Pratim Chakraborty, Department of Computer Science, IIT Kharagpur and many more eminent names.

“The webinar on the Use of Technology in Education created a space for academia, scholars, and higher education institutions across India to discuss ways to enhance technological support in the realm of education in India,” said a statement from UGC. The webinar can be watched live at Youtube and Twitter channel of UGC.

University Grants Commission (UGC Ministry of Education
