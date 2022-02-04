  • Home
Education Ministry Tableau Gets Best Tableau Award In Republic Day Parade 2022

The Ministry of Education tableau has won the best tableau award under the Ministries and Departments category at the Republic Day Parade at the Rajpath in New Delhi.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 4, 2022 2:38 pm IST

Education Ministry tableau gets best tableau award in Ministries and Departments category
Image credit: Twitter @dpradhanbjp
New Delhi:

The Ministry of Education tableau has won the best tableau award under the Ministries and Departments category at the Republic Day Parade at the Rajpath in New Delhi. The tableau of the Ministry of Education showcased key aspects of the new National Education Policy (NEP) through the theme "Vedas to Metaverse" during the 73rd Republic Day parade.

Congratulating all the winners, Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, in his social media post said: “Congratulations to all the winners of the competitive presentation in the Republic Day Parade 2022!”

The minister further added: “Specially delighted to see the Education Ministry Of India tableau winning the best tableau award in the Central Ministries/Deptts. Category.”

The front part of the tableau depicted the glorious past of the country in the area of education starting from the Vedas, the gurukul system of education and ancient universities such as Nalanda where students from all over the world used to gather. The rear part had a glowing bulbous brain-like structure symbolising innovation and creativity.

Students of different age groups, accompanying the tableau, portrayed skill development, joyful learning while emphasising the latest technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Video on the LED screens of the digital book placed atop the tableau illustrated multidisciplinary education, research and innovation, startups, robotics and metaverse. Images of educationists and scientists from ancient times to the modern age could also be seen on both sides of the tableau.

With Inputs From PTI

