Education Ministry Signs Agreement With DEA and World Bank

The Union Ministry of Education has signed an agreement with the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and World Bank to gain financial support to implement a new project for education in state schools and colleges named Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS).

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 29, 2021 2:13 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Union Ministry of Education has signed an agreement with the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and World Bank to gain financial support to implement a new project for education in state schools and colleges named Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS). The scheme costing Rs 5,718 crore will be introduced under the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education.

The STARS project will be covering six states including Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha. These states will get support for introducing new technologies to improve the teaching process in the schools and colleges.

The education programme will be introduced in line with the ‘Samagra Shiksha’ scheme as part of which the administration will be improving the monitoring and measurement activities within the schools. At the state-level, the project will be implemented through the integrated State Implementation Society (SIS) for Samagra Shiksha.

The World Bank will be supporting the STARS project through the Program for Results (PforR). In addition State Incentive Grant (SIG) will be used to encourage states to meet desired project outcomes. These incentives and grants will be given to the participating states after a thorough analysis of each states’ education system.

STARS project is also expected to implement various recommendations of National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) such as Strengthening Early Childhood Education and Foundational Learning, Improving Learning Assessment System, ICT-enabled approaches in education, Teachers Development and Vocational education.

World Bank Ministry of Education
