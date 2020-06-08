Education Ministry, Rotary To Collaborate For Audio-Visual Content In Hindi

Education Ministry, Rotary collaborate for audio-visual content in Hindi

The Ministry of Human Resource Development which oversees the school and higher education will collaborate with the Rotary International for audio-visual content for Classes 1 to 12. The Rotary International, a global network that works on sustainable projects like literacy, peace, health, etc., will provide content for TV telecast and other online platforms of MHRD like Vidyadaan, Diksha, Swayam Prabha etc.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has tweeted about the collaboration.

I am happy to share that we are signing an MoU with @Rotary tomorrow to provide audio-visual content in Hindi for Classes I to XII for TV telecast and other online platforms of MHRD like Vidyadaan, Diksha, Swayam Prabha etc.

Stay tuned...@ncert — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 8, 2020

The content will be based on the curriculum prescribed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), an autonomous organisation that advises the government on qualitative improvement in school education.

The NCERT has also been asked to form guidelines on schools reopening after lockdown.

The Council has also released alternative academic calendar for primary, upper primary and higher secondary classes. The calendar has list of suggested resources like reference to textbooks, chapters, themes, e-resources, web links etc. that teachers can refer to for designing contextual activities for students. It has week-wise plan consisting of interesting and challenging activities, with reference to theme/ chapter taken from syllabus or textbook. It also maps the themes with the learning outcomes to facilitate teachers/ parents to assess the progress in the learning of children and also to go beyond textbooks.



