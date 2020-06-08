  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Ministry, Rotary To Collaborate For Audio-Visual Content In Hindi

Education Ministry, Rotary To Collaborate For Audio-Visual Content In Hindi

The Ministry of Human Resource Development will collaborate with the Rotary International for audio-visual content for Classes 1 to 12.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jun 8, 2020 10:20 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

“Our Priority Is Safety And Security Of Students And Teachers”: HRD Minister
Utricularia Kamarudeenii: Carnivorous Plant Found In Kerala Named After Environmentalist
COVID-19: HRD Minister Announces Meeting Of State Education Secretaries
Punjab Technical University Asks Final-year Students To Choose Offline Or Online Exam
Creativity Can't Be Transferred Through Online Classes: Former ISRO Chief K Kasturirangan
UP B.Ed. JEE 2020: Option To Change Exam Centre Opens Today
Education Ministry, Rotary To Collaborate For Audio-Visual Content In Hindi
Education Ministry, Rotary collaborate for audio-visual content in Hindi
New Delhi:

The Ministry of Human Resource Development which oversees the school and higher education will collaborate with the Rotary International for audio-visual content for Classes 1 to 12. The Rotary International, a global network that works on sustainable projects like literacy, peace, health, etc., will provide content for TV telecast and other online platforms of MHRD like Vidyadaan, Diksha, Swayam Prabha etc.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has tweeted about the collaboration.

The content will be based on the curriculum prescribed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), an autonomous organisation that advises the government on qualitative improvement in school education.

The NCERT has also been asked to form guidelines on schools reopening after lockdown.

The Council has also released alternative academic calendar for primary, upper primary and higher secondary classes. The calendar has list of suggested resources like reference to textbooks, chapters, themes, e-resources, web links etc. that teachers can refer to for designing contextual activities for students. It has week-wise plan consisting of interesting and challenging activities, with reference to theme/ chapter taken from syllabus or textbook. It also maps the themes with the learning outcomes to facilitate teachers/ parents to assess the progress in the learning of children and also to go beyond textbooks.


Click here for more Education News
Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Board 2020: Scrap Remaining Exams, Use Internal Assessment For Promotion, Demands SFI
CBSE Board 2020: Scrap Remaining Exams, Use Internal Assessment For Promotion, Demands SFI
Madras High Court Against Holding Class 10 Board Exams; Tamil Nadu Says It Is Right Time Now
Madras High Court Against Holding Class 10 Board Exams; Tamil Nadu Says It Is Right Time Now
“Our Priority Is Safety And Security Of Students And Teachers”: HRD Minister
“Our Priority Is Safety And Security Of Students And Teachers”: HRD Minister
“Foolish To Put Lives Of Students In Danger”: NSUI Demands Postponement Of AIIMS Entrance
“Foolish To Put Lives Of Students In Danger”: NSUI Demands Postponement Of AIIMS Entrance
Teachers, Students Added ‘DU Against Online Exam’ Frame On Facebook
Teachers, Students Added ‘DU Against Online Exam’ Frame On Facebook
.......................... Advertisement ..........................