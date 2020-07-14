Education Ministry Releases Guidelines For Online Education

Online learning may be undertaken for not more than two sessions of 30-45 minutes each on the days for classes 1 to 8 while while it cannot be more than four sessions of 30-45 minutes each on the days for classes 9 to 12, a guideline released by the education ministry said today.

The HRD Ministry on Tuesday announced guidelines for online classes by schools and recommended a cap on duration and the number of sessions in a day for students.

The guidelines have been framed by the ministry, following concerns raised by parents about schools conducting online classes like regular schools, which has increased children's screen time after the COVID-19 pandemic mandated a shift from classroom teaching to online learning as schools continue to remain shut for over four months.

In the guideline called "Pragyata", the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has recommended that the duration for online classes for pre-primary students should not be for more than 30 minutes.

Recommended screen time

Class Recommendation Pre Primary On a given day for interacting with parents and guiding them, not more than 30 minutes. Classes 1 to 12 Recommended to adopt/adapt the alternative academic calendar of NCERT at http://ncert.nic.in/aac.html Classes 1 to 8 Online synchronous learning may be undertaken for not more than two sessions of 30-45 minutes each on the days the States/UTs decide to have online classes for primary sections Classes 9 to 12 Online synchronous learning may be undertaken for not more than four sessions of 30-45 minutes each on the days as decided by States/UTs.





HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that COVID-19 pandemic has led to closure of schools and has impacted over 240 million children of the country who are enrolled in schools. Extended school closures may cause loss of learning.

“To mitigate the impact of the pandemic, schools will not only have to remodel and reimagine the way teaching and learning have happened so far, but will also need to introduce a suitable method of delivering quality education through a healthy mix of schooling at home and schooling at school,” he said.