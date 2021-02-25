Education Ministry To Prepare Comprehensive Database On Buddhism Related Courses

Image credit: Shutterstock UGC Asks Universities To Provide Information Of Buddhism Related Courses Offered By Them

The Ministry of Education is preparing a comprehensive database of Buddhism related courses offered by various universities in India. It will contain information about Buddhist scholars, Pali scholars, alumni and annual conferences, seminars and conclaves on Buddhism organised by universities. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities to contribute to this database by providing relevant information on Buddhism-related programmes offered by them.

In a letter addressed to Vice-Chancellors of universities, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain has asked to submit details of the courses – name, number of students, number of research scholars, among other information.

“The Government of India has been working on the revival of India as a global centre of Buddhist culture and tourism through various initiatives. Commencement of courses related to Buddhism and courses supplementing tourism studies, promotion of Pali language etc. are some such initiatives,” the letter reads.

University VCs have been asked to submit information related to such courses offered at their universities through an online form attached to the letter.

Recently, the UGC had requested the affiliated universities to help in creating awareness about cybersecurity in higher educational institutions.

On February 23, It asked the colleges to follow the guidelines issued under the initiative to popularise the steps taken by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).