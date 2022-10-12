Education Ministry Organises ‘Goodness Of Millets Quiz’ To Mark 2023 As International Year of Millets

  • Home
The Goodness of Millets Quiz can be participated by all school children. The last date to register and take the quiz on the MyGov portal is October 31 (12 am).

Updated: Oct 12, 2022 10:30 am IST

Education Ministry organises quiz to marks 2023 as International Year of Millets
New Delhi:

The Ministry of Education is organising a quiz competition on millets -- Goodness Of Millets Quiz. The Education Ministry’s Department of School Education and Literacy is administering the online quiz on the goodness of millets and their health benefits on the MyGov portal. Millets are a group of small grains that are rich in vitamins, minerals, essential fatty acids and antioxidants that help eradicate nutritional deficiency diseases. All school children are eligible to participate in the Goodness Of Millets Quiz. The Goodness Of Millets Quiz which started on October 6 online at quiz.mygov.in, will continue till October 31 (12 am).

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution and has declared 2023 as the “International Year of Millets”. The resolution seeks to increase public awareness of the health benefits of millets and their suitability for cultivation under tough conditions marked by climate change.

To participate in the Education Ministry Quiz, candidates will have to provide their names, dates of birth, correspondence address, email address and mobile number. The duration of the Goodness Of Millets Quiz will be five minutes during which a maximum of 20 questions can be answered. There will be no negative marking for the incorrect answer. Participants can view their scores after the last date of the quiz. According to the MyGov Portal, certificates will be issued to all the participants.

