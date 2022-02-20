Education Ministry To Organise Webinar On Union Budget 2022-23 Implementation Tomorrow

  • Home
The Education Ministry webinar seeks to facilitate efficient and speedy implementation of the Budget 2022-23 announcements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the plenary session tomorrow.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 20, 2022 2:52 pm IST

Education Ministry webinar tomorrow on Union Budget 2022-23 implementation
New Delhi:

Ministry of Education will organise a series of webinar on the implementation of Union Budget 2022-23 tomorrow, February 21. The Education Ministry webinar seeks to facilitate efficient and speedy implementation of the Budget 2022-23 announcements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the plenary session tomorrow.

The webinar will have sessions on different themes of relevance and will witness the participation of government officials of various ministries and state governments, industry representatives, skill development organizations, educationists, students and other experts. The objective of the webinar, an official statement said, is to brainstorm with experts from the public and private sectors, academia and industry and identify strategies on how best to move forward towards implementation of various issues under different sectors.

Seven parallel breakout sessions will be held under the identified themes. Action points, broad strategies and timelines for implementation in line with principles of ease of education and focus on harnessing employment opportunities will be identified by the participating teams.

The themes identified for the webinar are:

1. Digital University: Making World Class Higher Education Accessible for All

2. The Digital Teacher: Creating quality e-content and Virtual Labs for Inclusivity, Better Learning Outcomes and Skilling

3. Widening Reach of One Class One Channel: Reaching Quality Digital Education to the Farthest Corner

4. India Specific Knowledge in Urban Planning and Design

5. Towards Fostering Stronger Industry-Skill Linkage

6. Developing Educational Institutions in GIFT City

7. Strengthening Industry-Skill Linkage in AVGC

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2022-2023 on February 1. The Finance Minister announced the establishment of a new Digital University to provide access to students across the country for world-class quality universal education with personalised learning experience at their doorsteps. The minister also announced 750 virtual labs in Science and Mathematics to promote crucial critical thinking skills.

