Education Ministry Launches Proposals For Competitive Research And Student Internships Programme

The Competitive Grants programme is designed to encourage and fund research studies that will contribute to the research mission of the Indian Knowledge Systems division

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 21, 2022 9:12 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Under this scheme, IKS Division will provide a funding support of Rs 10 to 20 lakhs
Image credit: shutterstock.com

The Indian Knowledge Systems Centres, Ministry of Education has launched proposals for Competitive Research and Student Internships Programme, new Indian Knowledge Systems centre programme. The Competitive Grants programme is designed to encourage and fund research studies that will contribute to the research mission of the Indian Knowledge Systems division. Under this scheme, the Indian Knowledge Systems division will provide a funding support of Rs 10 to 20 lakhs to the eligible PIs of various institutions.

The Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) Centres programme is designed to encourage and fund the establishment of IKS Centres across the country. "This initiative will address this critical need of establishing IKS centers, enabling Indian youth to learn and leverage our traditional practices as well. Under this scheme, the IKS Division will provide a funding support of Rs 30-40 lakhs over two years to the institute to establish the centre and conduct related activities," the release read.

The online event was held on January 21 in the presence of eminent members AICTE Chairman Professor Anil Sahasrabudhe, IKS Division Team including National Coordinator Prof. G. S. Murthy, Coordinator Prof. Anuradha Choudry, Dr. Sanjeev Panchal, Anurag Deshpande and Shri Shreyas Kurhekar.

The IKS Division has launched these new initiatives to promote interdisciplinary research activities. Interested candidates can visit the website- iksindia.org for registrations and for more information on the various initiatives of the IKS Division and its activities.

Education Ministry
