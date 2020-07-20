Education Ministry To Launch Manodarpan Initiative Tomorrow

  • Home
The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry will launch the initiative tomorrow i.e. July 21, 2020 at 11 am.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: Jul 20, 2020 11:32 pm IST

New Delhi:

Union HRD Minister Ramesh PokhriyalNishank’ will be launching the Manodarpan initiative, which covers a wide range of activities to provide psycho-social support to students for their mental health and well-being during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond. The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry will launch the initiative virtually tomorrow i.e. July 21, 2020 at 11 am.

Through a video tweet, Mr Pokhriyal informed that during the COVID pandemic, the HRD Ministry felt the need to focus on continuing education on the academic front and the mental well-being of the students.

He further said that the Ministry has, therefore, taken up an initiative, named, ‘Manodarpan ’ covering a wide range of activities to provide psycho-social Support to students for their Mental Health & Well-being during the COVID outbreak and beyond.

The ‘Manodarpan ’ initiative has been included in the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, as a part of strengthening human capital and increasing productivity and efficient reform and initiatives for the education sector.

Mr Pokhriyal appealed to all the students, teachers and parents across the country to join the initiative to keep a healthy lifestyle and lead a stress-free life.

HRD Ministry
