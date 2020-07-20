Education Ministry To Launch Manodarpan Initiative Tomorrow

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry will launch the initiative tomorrow i.e. July 21, 2020 at 11 am.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be launching the Manodarpan initiative, which covers a wide range of activities to provide psycho-social support to students for their mental health and well-being during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond. The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry will launch the initiative virtually tomorrow i.e. July 21, 2020 at 11 am.

Through a video tweet, Mr Pokhriyal informed that during the COVID pandemic, the HRD Ministry felt the need to focus on continuing education on the academic front and the mental well-being of the students.

He further said that the Ministry has, therefore, taken up an initiative, named, ‘Manodarpan ’ covering a wide range of activities to provide psycho-social Support to students for their Mental Health & Well-being during the COVID outbreak and beyond.

The ‘Manodarpan ’ initiative has been included in the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, as a part of strengthening human capital and increasing productivity and efficient reform and initiatives for the education sector.

Now the results are out, and admissions have started, children would be having psychosocial issues, especially during these unprecedented times of #COVID19. To address such concerns, I am launching #MANODARPAN tomorrow at 11 AM. pic.twitter.com/c53axW8V3G — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 20, 2020

Mr Pokhriyal appealed to all the students, teachers and parents across the country to join the initiative to keep a healthy lifestyle and lead a stress-free life.