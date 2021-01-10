Education Ministry Issues Guidelines For Teaching Migrant Children

The Union Education Ministry has issued guidelines for educating migrant children across the country. As part of the new guidelines the government will be identifying the school-going underprivileged students whose studies were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and will be enrolling them for online classes or help them to take physical classes.

Some of the main guidelines issued to educate migrant children are-

Identifying Out of School children (OsSC) and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) between the age of 6 to 18 years with the help of school teachers and volunteers. This would be carried out on the basis of research and door-to-door surveys.

Educating Out of School children and Children with Special Needs through home-based classes and non-residential training with the help of community.

Conducting enrollment drives for students at the beginning of the academic year as part of ‘School Chalo Abhiyaan’ and ‘ Praveshotsav’. It would include maintaining attendance registers for students to ensure they regularly attend the classes.

Creating COVID-19 related awareness such as wearing of masks, using sanitisers and maintaining social distancing inside the school premises.

Students to get counseling to help them during both online classes and reopening of schools

The Union Education Ministry is also promoting the use of online NISHTHA training modules available on the DIKHSA portal to provide reading material to students. Though, internet accessibility to migrant students has not been ensured yet. The government has also relaxed the detention norms to reduce the rate of dropouts.