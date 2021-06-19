Education Ministry Issues Guidelines For Parents To Help Kids Learn Amid Closure Of Schools

Image credit: Shutterstock Education Ministry has issued guidelines for home-based learning

The Ministry of Education has issued guidelines for parents to help children who have remained confined to their homes for long periods of time during school closure. The guidelines have been drafted to provide information on various aspects of their participation and their role in supporting children during school closure.

“It is understood that the role of parents and caregivers besides school teachers, community, and volunteers is pivotal in supporting home-based learning for their children. In view of this, Guidelines for Parent Participation in Home-based Leaming during school closure and beyond have been developed,” the official release said.

Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ took to Twitter and said: “I strongly feel that a home is the first school, and parents are the first teachers. In this pandemic, the role of parent's is pivotal in the growth and learning of children.”

I strongly feel that a home is the first school, and parents are the first teachers. In this pandemic, the role of parent's is pivotal in the growth and learning of children.(2/2) — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 19, 2021

These guidelines aim to provide information on the ‘why’, ‘what’, and ‘how-to’ of participation and engagement in supporting children during the school closure irrespective of the literacy levels of parents and caregivers.

The guidelines provide simple tips and suggestive activities in accordance with the venous stages of school education-- Foundation stage (age 3-8 years), preparatory stage (age 8-11 years); middle stage (age 11-14 years); and secondary stage from adolescent to adult age (age 14-18 years).

Separate sections have been given on using Art as a therapy for children under stress or trauma, assessments, parent partnership and supporting parents with low literacy levels and children with special needs as well as the role of schools and teachers in facilitating home-based learning.

“It is requested to disseminate these Guidelines to all stakeholders on a wide scale. Also, grade-wise activities can be disseminated in the form of simple pamphlets for parents with activities, visuals, and illustrations,” the statement said.