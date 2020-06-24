MHRD has invited application for Japanese Government MEXT Scholarship

Education Ministry has invited application from Indian students for pursuing post graduate courses at Japanese university as research students under the Japanese Government (MEXT) Scholarship Program 2020. The last date to apply for the scholarship is July 9, 2020. Selected students will be admitted to the batch starting in October 2021.

For Research students, Master's course, and doctoral course (first phase), the applicant must have a Bachelor's degree in relevant field with minimum 65% marks. The applicant must obtain their mark sheet and degree on or before September 30, 2021.

For Doctoral Course (second phase), the applicant must have a master's degree in relevant field with minimum 65% marks. The applicant must have practical research/teaching/work experience after obtaining prescribed qualification on or before September 30, 2021.

The scholarship will be provided in the following subjects - Japan related Humanities; Japan related Social Science; Mathematical Science; Physics; Chemistry and Chemical Engineering; Biology and Biotechnology; Agriculture and Fishery; Environmental Science; Pharmaceutical Science; Geology and Geoinformatics; Civil Engineering; Architecture; Material Science/Engineering; Electrical Engineering; Electronics & Communications Engineering; Mechanical Engineering; Aerospace Engineering; Robotics; Information Technology; and Sports Science.

The applicants must be under the age of 35. Interested students can download the application form from the Embassy of Japan website.

Students must also note that owing to the situation related to Covid-19, the application procedure may be stopped at a later stage and the Embassy of Japan in India may change the procedure or entirely cancel the selection for the academic year 2020-21.



