  • Home
  • Education
  • MHRD Invites Application For Japanese Government MEXT Scholarship For Research Programmes

MHRD Invites Application For Japanese Government MEXT Scholarship For Research Programmes

Education Ministry has invited application from Indian students for pursuing post graduate courses at Japanese university as research students under the Japanese Government (MEXT) Scholarship Program 2020.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 24, 2020 12:07 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Post-Study Work Visa Guidelines Updated For International Students In UK
COVID-19 Lockdown: Maharashtra School Association Demands Interest-Free Loans To Pay Teachers
COVID-19 Lockdown 4.0: Ministry of Home Affairs Issues Guidelines, Schools And Colleges To Remain Closed
Nirmala Sitharaman: Top 100 Universities To Offer Online Degree Programmes from May 30
MHRD Invites Application For Japanese Government MEXT Scholarship For Research Programmes
MHRD has invited application for Japanese Government MEXT Scholarship
New Delhi:

Education Ministry has invited application from Indian students for pursuing post graduate courses at Japanese university as research students under the Japanese Government (MEXT) Scholarship Program 2020. The last date to apply for the scholarship is July 9, 2020. Selected students will be admitted to the batch starting in October 2021.

For Research students, Master's course, and doctoral course (first phase), the applicant must have a Bachelor's degree in relevant field with minimum 65% marks. The applicant must obtain their mark sheet and degree on or before September 30, 2021.

For Doctoral Course (second phase), the applicant must have a master's degree in relevant field with minimum 65% marks. The applicant must have practical research/teaching/work experience after obtaining prescribed qualification on or before September 30, 2021.

The scholarship will be provided in the following subjects - Japan related Humanities; Japan related Social Science; Mathematical Science; Physics; Chemistry and Chemical Engineering; Biology and Biotechnology; Agriculture and Fishery; Environmental Science; Pharmaceutical Science; Geology and Geoinformatics; Civil Engineering; Architecture; Material Science/Engineering; Electrical Engineering; Electronics & Communications Engineering; Mechanical Engineering; Aerospace Engineering; Robotics; Information Technology; and Sports Science.

The applicants must be under the age of 35. Interested students can download the application form from the Embassy of Japan website.

Students must also note that owing to the situation related to Covid-19, the application procedure may be stopped at a later stage and the Embassy of Japan in India may change the procedure or entirely cancel the selection for the academic year 2020-21.


Click here for more Education News
Study Abroad Scholarship study in Japan
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout JEE Main July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main.

₹ 12999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster JEE Main 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for JEE Main.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series JEE Main July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
Telangana Degree Admission Schedule Announced
Telangana Degree Admission Schedule Announced
Over 1.26 Lakh Students Register For Admission To Delhi University Undergraduate Courses
Over 1.26 Lakh Students Register For Admission To Delhi University Undergraduate Courses
UP Board Result 2020 On June 27, Check Details Here
UP Board Result 2020 On June 27, Check Details Here
COVID-19 Lockdown In India Has Impacted Education Of Over 247 Million School Children: UNICEF Report
COVID-19 Lockdown In India Has Impacted Education Of Over 247 Million School Children: UNICEF Report
40 Per Cent Countries Failed To Support Learners At Risk During COVID-19 Crisis: UNESCO Report
40 Per Cent Countries Failed To Support Learners At Risk During COVID-19 Crisis: UNESCO Report
.......................... Advertisement ..........................