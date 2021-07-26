  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Ministry In Process Of Drafting Bill To Set Up Higher Education Commission: Dharmendra Pradhan

Education Ministry In Process Of Drafting Bill To Set Up Higher Education Commission: Dharmendra Pradhan

The Higher Education Commission of India (HECI), envisages replacing autonomous bodies like the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 26, 2021 9:08 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Gender Ratio Improves At MICA; Around 50% Women In 2021-23 Batch
Delhi University Starts Online Admission Process; Details Here
DU Admission 2021: Delhi University Begins Registration For PG Courses
IIT Jodhpur To Offer Multidisciplinary BTech Programmes
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) UG, PG Entrance Exams Begin
Faculty Members Contribute To Fulcrum Of Institutional Excellence: AICTE Chairman
Education Ministry In Process Of Drafting Bill To Set Up Higher Education Commission: Dharmendra Pradhan
Education Ministry to draft a bill to set up HECI
New Delhi:

The Ministry of Education is in the process of drafting a bill for the establishment of the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI), the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday. The information was shared by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the lower house.

"The Ministry of Education has announced the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on 29 July, 2020 after obtaining approval of Cabinet. The NEP envisions setting up of a Higher Education Commission of India as an umbrella body with four independent verticals to perform distinct functions of regulation, accreditation, funding, and academic standard setting," he said in a written response to a question.

"Accordingly, the Ministry is in the process of drafting a Bill for establishment of the Higher Education Commission of India," Pradhan added.

The Higher Education Commission of India, envisages replacing autonomous bodies like the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). The National Education Policy 2020 recommended setting up of the HECI as a single overarching umbrella body for higher education, excluding medical and legal education.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) Education Ministry
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Chhattisgarh Schools To Resume For Classes 10, 12 From August 2
Chhattisgarh Schools To Resume For Classes 10, 12 From August 2
Gender Ratio Improves At MICA; Around 50% Women In 2021-23 Batch
Gender Ratio Improves At MICA; Around 50% Women In 2021-23 Batch
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result Date, Time Updates
Live | CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result Date, Time Updates
Students Agitate Against West Bengal HS Result, Take To Streets
Students Agitate Against West Bengal HS Result, Take To Streets
Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 Result Date, Time Announced
Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 Result Date, Time Announced
.......................... Advertisement ..........................