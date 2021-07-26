Education Ministry In Process Of Drafting Bill For Setting Up Higher Education Commission: Dharmendra Pradhan

  • Home
The Ministry of Education is in the process of drafting a bill for establishment of the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI), the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 26, 2021 5:34 pm IST | Source: PTI

The information was shared by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the lower house
New Delhi:

The information was shared by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the lower house.

"The Ministry of Education has announced the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on 29 July, 2020 after obtaining approval of Cabinet. The NEP envisions setting up of a Higher Education Commission of India as an umbrella body with four independent verticals to perform distinct functions of regulation, accreditation, funding, and academic standard setting," Mr Pradhan said in a written response to a question.

"Accordingly, the Ministry is in the process of drafting a Bill for establishment of the Higher Education Commission of India," Mr Pradhan added.

The Higher Education Commission of India, envisages replacing autonomous bodies like the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

The National Education Policy 2020 recommended setting up of the HECI as a single overarching umbrella body for higher education, excluding medical and legal education.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Education News
