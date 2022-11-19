Education Ministry To Implement ‘One Nation One Subscription’ For Open Access To Research Papers

Image credit: Shutterstock ONOS initiative by Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India will implement the ‘One Nation One Subscription’ (ONOS) initiative for open access to scientific research papers and journal publication in India from April 1, 2023. All the educational and research institutions, including universities, colleges, and research organisations, as well as each and every person in the nation, are expected to gain benefit from this initiative.

The core committee is taking into consideration 70 publishers' resources for the first phase of ONOS based on the Planning and Execution Committee's (PEC) recommendations.

A statement of the MoE reads:” The ONOS intends to sign national licenses with most of the prominent STEM publishers and database producers of the world whose contents are already being subscribed by various institutions of higher education and research organizations either directly or through Government-funded consortia”.

The ONOS is implemented for the government, government-funded academic and research and development institutions, research labs from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEiTY), Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) and other ministry or department funded institutions.

In a letter to directors of Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) and Vice-Chancellors of central universities, higher education secretary K Sanjay Murthy stated, “ Your support is solicited towards this initiative by ensuring that the renewals of e-resources from the list of 70 publishers are synchronized with the ONOS activities. Hence, it is requested that the renewal of e-resources from these 70 publishers for the calendar year 2023 may be put on hold till such time that the negotiations are underway. Specific updates on the ONOS activities including negotiations with these 70 publishers would be provided on or before 15th December 2022.”

The ONOS is an initiative by the Office of Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, that aims to provide countrywide access to national and international scientific and academic content.