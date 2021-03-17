Education Ministry Holds Online Creative Writing Competition

Education Ministry holds creative writing competition

The Union Education Ministry has organised an online creative writing competition for students to celebrate the 75th year of Independence. The objective of the competition is to promote the students to express their ideas on Indian Independence. The event is being held in coordination with the government’s online portal MyGov. This will be part of the nationwide event named “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”. The last date to submit the entries is April 1.

The competition is being held to “explore the creative instinct of students and encourage them to pen their ideas on the related themes of Indian Independence”, said the Education Ministry.

There are different topics for the essay writing competition inspired by Independence and patriotism including From Swadeshi to Aatmanirbhar Bharat: A journey by the people of India, From the raj to swaraj: Significant events, From the raj to swaraj: Known and the lesser known and their contributions, The making of a nation: Symbols or literature or fairs or poems or clothing, The making of a nation: Science or technology or industry or education, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: The person of my inspiration or the event of my inspiration or my idea of freedom.

The event has various competitions including essay writing, poetry, script-writing, or painting.

The essay must be written within 1500 words. The theme must be from mentioned topics.

The poetry competition is divided into two parts--for students of Classes 6 to 8 and for students of Classes 9 to 12.

The students of Classes 6 to 8 will have to write 4 stanzas and students of Classes 9 to 12 will have to write 6-8 stanzas.

The participating students can write a life story of a famous personality associated with Indian Freedom Struggle.

They can also submit a script for role play or a one-act play for a duration of maximum 15 minutes.

They can also submit an image of a hand-drawn poster or a sketch on any freedom fighter or a related event.