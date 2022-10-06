  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Ministry, Haryana Government To Strengthen Schools Under PMSHRI Scheme

Education Ministry, Haryana Government To Strengthen Schools Under PMSHRI Scheme

Education Ministry and Haryana Government have signed an agreement to improve existing schools in Haryana under the PM Schools for Rising India (PMSHRI) schemes.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 6, 2022 7:50 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Goa Government, Newton School To Train 10,000 Goans To Become Software Developers
Delhi Government Schools To Conduct Activities For Phasing Out Single-Use Plastic
Haryana DElEd Result 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download Score Card
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur Today
World Teachers’ Day 2022: Know Why It Is Observed On October 5; Theme This Year
Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates India Second National Model Vedic School In Puri
Education Ministry, Haryana Government To Strengthen Schools Under PMSHRI Scheme
Twitter @EduMinOfIndia
New Delhi:

The Ministry of Education, Department of School Education and Literacy on October 6, signed an agreement with the School Education Department, Government of Haryana on strengthening the existing schools managed by state or local bodies. The Education Ministry and Haryana Government have signed an agreement to improve and elevate existing government schools in Haryana under the PM Schools for Rising India (PMSHRI) schemes.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has informed about the agreement through its official Twitter handle. "Today, an MoU has been signed between @DselEduMinistry, @EduMinOfIndia, Government of India and the School Education Department, Government of Haryana to establish the #PMSHRI Schools (PM ScHools for Rising India) by strengthening the existing schools from the schools managed by State/local bodies," the tweet reads.

Earlier on September 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Centre's initiative -- the development and upgradation of 14,500 schools across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. "The PM-SHRI schools will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education. Emphasis will be on a discovery oriented, learning centric way of teaching. Focus will also be on modern infra including latest technology, smart classrooms, sports and more," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Under PM-SHRI scheme the existing schools will become model schools which will encapsulate the full spirit of NEP. The PM-SHRI schemes aims to prepare students for the future.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Ministry of Education
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Gives Candidates Till October 11 To Apply For Change Of Nationality
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Gives Candidates Till October 11 To Apply For Change Of Nationality
Goa Government, Newton School To Train 10,000 Goans To Become Software Developers
Goa Government, Newton School To Train 10,000 Goans To Become Software Developers
Haryana NEET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Ends Today; Provisional Allocation On October 8
Haryana NEET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Ends Today; Provisional Allocation On October 8
IIT Madras, US Consulate In Chennai To Organise Three-Day International Space Technology Conclave
IIT Madras, US Consulate In Chennai To Organise Three-Day International Space Technology Conclave
Delhi Government Schools To Conduct Activities For Phasing Out Single-Use Plastic
Delhi Government Schools To Conduct Activities For Phasing Out Single-Use Plastic
.......................... Advertisement ..........................