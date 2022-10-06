Twitter @EduMinOfIndia

The Ministry of Education, Department of School Education and Literacy on October 6, signed an agreement with the School Education Department, Government of Haryana on strengthening the existing schools managed by state or local bodies. The Education Ministry and Haryana Government have signed an agreement to improve and elevate existing government schools in Haryana under the PM Schools for Rising India (PMSHRI) schemes.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has informed about the agreement through its official Twitter handle. "Today, an MoU has been signed between @DselEduMinistry, @EduMinOfIndia, Government of India and the School Education Department, Government of Haryana to establish the #PMSHRI Schools (PM ScHools for Rising India) by strengthening the existing schools from the schools managed by State/local bodies," the tweet reads.

Earlier on September 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Centre's initiative -- the development and upgradation of 14,500 schools across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. "The PM-SHRI schools will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education. Emphasis will be on a discovery oriented, learning centric way of teaching. Focus will also be on modern infra including latest technology, smart classrooms, sports and more," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The National Education Policy has transformed the education sector in the recent years. I am certain that the PM-SHRI schools will further benefit lakhs of students across India in the spirit of NEP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2022

Under PM-SHRI scheme the existing schools will become model schools which will encapsulate the full spirit of NEP. The PM-SHRI schemes aims to prepare students for the future.