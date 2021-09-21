Education Ministry Forms Committee For Development Of National Curriculum Frameworks

Education Ministry has formed a National Steering Committee for the Development of National Curriculum Frameworks

The Ministry of Education has formed a 12-member National Steering Committee for the development of National Curriculum Frameworks today. As per the perspectives of the NEP 2020, the Committee will develop four National Curriculum Frameworks- i.e., the National Curriculum Framework for School Education, National Curriculum for Early Childhood Care and Education, National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education and National Curriculum Framework for Adult Education.

The Committee will discuss different aspects of school education, Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), Teacher Education and Adult Education keeping in focus all the recommendations of NEP 2020 related to these four areas for proposing curriculum reforms.

The Committee will discuss the position papers finalised by the National Focus Groups on different aspects of all the above four areas.

The Committee will draw inputs from State Curriculum Frameworks received on the Tech Platform for the National Curriculum Frameworks.

All the National Curriculum Frameworks would also reflect upon the implications of situations such as COVID-19 Pandemic on respective areas for the future.

The Committee will finalise National Curriculum Frameworks after incorporating suggestions received from various stakeholders, i.e., states or UTs and also in the meetings of the Executive Committee (EC) and General Body (GB) of the NCERT and Central Advisory Board on Education (CABE).