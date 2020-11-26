Image credit: Shutterstock Education Ministry: Engineering Programmes In Mother-Tongue Next Year; NTA To Revise Exam Syllabus

From next year onward, students will have the option to study technical courses, especially Engineering in their mother tongue. A few IITs and NITs are being shortlisted to impart technical education in mother tongue, the Education Ministry said today.

The Decision has been made in a review meeting chaired by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. Higher Education secretary Amit Khare, Secondary Education secretary Anita Karwal and other senior officials of the Ministry attended the meeting.

Board And Entrance Exams

The National Testing Agency, conducting body of JEE Main, NEET and other entrance exams, will come out with the syllabus for competitive examinations after assessment of the existing scenario in various boards.

The Ministry will also launch a campaign to seek views from students, parents and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year.

Scholarships and Fellowships

Mr Pokhriyal directed the University Grants Commission (UGC) to ensure all scholarships and fellowships are disbursed in time.

The minister also directed UGC to start a helpline and redress all the grievances of the students be redressed immediately.

The Education Minister said that all the officials of the ministry are working on to ensure proper implementation of National Education Policy, with an aim to achieve holistic development of

students and transformation of the education system in the country.