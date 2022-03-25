  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Ministry Conducts First-Of-Its-Kind Foundational Learning Study

Education Ministry Conducts First-Of-Its-Kind Foundational Learning Study

Education Ministry conducts the first-of-its-kind foundational learning study which aims to set up comprehension benchmarks in 22 Indian languages.

Education | ANI | Updated: Mar 25, 2022 11:10 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Ministry Of Education To Hold 'Foundational Learning Study' To Understand Learning Levels Of Students
IIT Delhi’s 7th SciTech Spins Lecture For School Students On March 26
Children, Adolescents With Disabilities More Likely To Be Drop Out Of School: UN Data
Delhi Government’s Sainik School Admission 2022: Check Application Process, Entrance Exam Dates
Restart Mid-Day Meals In Schools: Congress President Sonia Gandhi
Introduce Bhagavad Gita Chapter In School Syllabus In Maharashtra: BJP MLA In Assembly
Education Ministry Conducts First-Of-Its-Kind Foundational Learning Study
Education Ministry hosts new foundational learning study
Image credit: shutterstock
New Delhi:

Ministry of Education (MoE) will be conducting a 'foundational learning study' in order to draw a first-hand understanding of the learning levels of the students at the foundational learning stage at the end of Grade 3. The study is first of its kind in the world as it aims to set up benchmarks for reading with comprehension in 22 Indian languages. "The Foundational Learning Study will be conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in all States and Union Territories (UTs) over a window of four days i.e., from March 23 to March 26, 2022, in the sampled schools," the education ministry said in a statement.

Education Ministry further added, "Approximately, 10,000 schools and one lakh students are expected to participate in this study with the objective to conduct a large-scale assessment of the foundational learning of grade 3 students to establish a baseline for the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN) Bharat mission." To establish reading proficiency benchmarks for fluency with comprehension for each of the languages being assessed under the study and provide the data for sustainable development goals (SDG 4.1.1.), covering aspects of foundational literacy and numeracy.

The National Education Policy 2020 highlights that "the ability to read and write, and perform basic operations with numbers, is a necessary foundation and an indispensable prerequisite for all future schooling and lifelong learning".
Focusing on 'learning achievement' in the foundational years is pertinent in order to provide the learners with capabilities to make their subsequent learning experiences more meaningful and absorbing. While the dimensions of learning can be manifold, the basic ability to read with comprehension, writing and an understanding of the basic numeracy concepts (such as numbers, patterns, etc.) relate to core learning goals at the foundational stage.

The MoE has launched NIPUN- BHARAT mission to provide the roadmap for strengthening the domain of foundational learning at the national level. The Foundational Learning study will enable to establish benchmarks in reading with comprehension in different Indian languages for children at Grade 3 level. It will assess the ability to read age-appropriate known as well as unknown text at a certain pace, accurately, and with comprehension and also the foundational numeracy skills and form a baseline for the NIPUN Bharat Goals.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Ministry of Education Education Ministry

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist at Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Jamia Hamdard University To Have Centre Of Excellence In Unani Medicine
Jamia Hamdard University To Have Centre Of Excellence In Unani Medicine
NEET PG 2022 Registration Process Ends Today; Direct Link To Apply
NEET PG 2022 Registration Process Ends Today; Direct Link To Apply
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Final Result Declared On Mcc.nic.in, Check Now
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Final Result Declared On Mcc.nic.in, Check Now
NEET PG 2021 Counselling: MCC Announces Mop-Up Round Final Result At Mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2021 Counselling: MCC Announces Mop-Up Round Final Result At Mcc.nic.in
No Specially Abled Student Availed Free Coaching Scholarship Scheme From 2019-2022: Parliamentary Panel
No Specially Abled Student Availed Free Coaching Scholarship Scheme From 2019-2022: Parliamentary Panel
.......................... Advertisement ..........................