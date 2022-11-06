Education Ministry To Celebrate Janjatiya Gaurav Divas To Acknowledge Contribution Of Tribal Freedom Fighters

Education Ministry will celebrate birth anniversary of Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

The Ministry of Education will celebrate ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ on November 15 in the schools, skill and higher educational institutions in a grand manner across the country to commemorate the contribution of tribal freedom fighters. The celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas in schools and colleges will be marked by a large number of programmes including debate competition on the theme -- ‘Contribution of Janjati Heroes in freedom struggle’ and other social activities. The contributions of brave tribal leaders like Bhagwan Birsa Munda and others will be highlighted during these celebrations, a government statement said. The students will also be felicitated for their good work.

"The Ministry of Education under the leadership of Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan will be celebrating ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ in a grand manner in the schools, skill and higher educational institutions across the country," the ministry said.

“To commemorate the contribution of the tribal freedom fighters, the Ministry of Education in association with the AICTE, UGC, Central Universities, Private Universities, other HEIs, CBSE, KVS, NVS and Skilling institutions is celebrating ‘JanjatiyaGaurav Divas',” the official statement said.

Read More || Celebrate Birth Anniversary Of Bhagwan Birsa Munda As Janjatiya Gaurav Divas On November 15: UGC To Colleges

Last year, the Government declared November 15 as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ dedicated to the memory of brave tribal freedom fighters. November 15 is the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda who is revered as Bhagwan by tribal communities across the country. Birsa Munda was an iconic freedom fighter, social reformer and revered tribal leader of the country, who fought bravely against the exploitative system of the British colonial government, and became a legendary figure in his lifetime, often referred to as ‘Bhagwan’. He organised and led the tribal movement, giving a call for “Ulgulan” (Revolt) to the tribals. He encouraged tribals to understand their cultural roots and observe unity, the Ministry of Education statement added.

These celebrations, the statement said, will inspire future generations acknowledge the sacrifices of the tribal freedom fighters for the country, take forward their legacy and the conservation of tribal culture, art and rich tribal heritage.