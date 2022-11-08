Education Ministry Calls For Participation In Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Quiz

Education Ministry has called for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Quiz participation

The Ministry of Education is organising a quiz competition on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Quiz. As a part of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’, the Ministry of Education’s Department of Higher Education, is conducting the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Quiz to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and celebrate the cultural diversity of our country.

Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme, according to quiz.mygov.in statement, aims to enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding between people of different states and Union Territories through the concept of states and Union Territory pairing. The states carry out activities to promote a sustained and structured cultural connect in the areas of language learning, culture, traditions and music, tourism and cuisine, sports and sharing of best practices, etc, it added.

To participate in the Education Ministry Quiz, candidates will have to provide their names, dates of birth, correspondence address, email address and mobile number. According to the MyGov Portal, all participants will be given a certificate and 10 winners will be chosen from the top scorers and their names will be announced through social media handles of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Quiz is a timed quiz with 10 questions to be answered in 450 seconds. There will be no negative marking for the incorrect answer. Participants can view their scores after the last date of the quiz. The questions will be randomly picked from the question bank through an automated process.

The Ministry of Education in a social media post said: "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Quiz is a unique platform to test your knowledge about India’s rich cultural heritage and other aspects. In sync with the vision of #EkBharatShreshthaBharat, the quiz is open to all Indian citizens."