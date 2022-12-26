Education Ministry Calls For Participation In Digital Survey For National Curriculum Framework

Education Ministry's DiSaNC survey is available in 23 languages

The Ministry of Education has called for participation in the Digital Survey for National Curriculum Framework (DiSaNC). The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has recommended the development of the curriculum framework in four areas -- school education, early childhood care and education (ECCE), teacher education and adult education.

Appealing to the citizens to participate and share ideas in the NCF survey, the Education Ministry in a social media post said: “The Digital Survey for National Curriculum (DiSaNC) aims to collect suggestions and feedback from the public at large. This will help in the formulation of National Curriculum Framework (NCF).”

“The DiSaNC Survey is available in 23 languages,” it added.

The DiSaNC survey has questions including what could be the focus of learning of children in the age group between three and eight years, what subjects are to be taught to children in Classes 3 to 5 and what should be the subject areas children need to study in Classes 6 to 8. The survey also incorporates questions on what society expects from school education, what values do children need to imbibe in the course of school education, and what language a child should learn in school from Class 1 onwards are some of the questions in the Digital Survey for National Curriculum (DiSaNC).

The survey has questions seeking suggestions to improve the dignity of teachers and how one envisages the role of teachers in the holistic development of children.