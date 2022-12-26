  • Home
  • Education
  • Education Ministry Calls For Participation In Digital Survey For National Curriculum Framework

Education Ministry Calls For Participation In Digital Survey For National Curriculum Framework

The Ministry of Education has asked the citizens to participate in the Digital Survey for National Curriculum Framework (DiSaNC).

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 26, 2022 12:25 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2023 Registration Begins Today; Details Here
Survey Of Madrasas In UP: Board To Restart Giving Recognition To Unregistered Islamic Seminaries
New Assessment, Evaluation Scheme In Jammu And Kashmir To Take Effect From Next Academic Session
20,000 Punjab Government Schools Conduct Parent-Teacher Meeting, Over 10 Lakh Parents Attended
NDMC To Hold Painting Competition For Students Themed On Prime Minister's 'Exam Warriors'
Odisha's Hockey History To Be Included In NCERT Textbooks: Dharmendra Pradhan
Education Ministry Calls For Participation In Digital Survey For National Curriculum Framework
Education Ministry's DiSaNC survey is available in 23 languages
New Delhi:

The Ministry of Education has called for participation in the Digital Survey for National Curriculum Framework (DiSaNC). The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has recommended the development of the curriculum framework in four areas -- school education, early childhood care and education (ECCE), teacher education and adult education.

Appealing to the citizens to participate and share ideas in the NCF survey, the Education Ministry in a social media post said: “The Digital Survey for National Curriculum (DiSaNC) aims to collect suggestions and feedback from the public at large. This will help in the formulation of National Curriculum Framework (NCF).”

“The DiSaNC Survey is available in 23 languages,” it added.

The DiSaNC survey has questions including what could be the focus of learning of children in the age group between three and eight years, what subjects are to be taught to children in Classes 3 to 5 and what should be the subject areas children need to study in Classes 6 to 8. The survey also incorporates questions on what society expects from school education, what values do children need to imbibe in the course of school education, and what language a child should learn in school from Class 1 onwards are some of the questions in the Digital Survey for National Curriculum (DiSaNC).

The survey has questions seeking suggestions to improve the dignity of teachers and how one envisages the role of teachers in the holistic development of children.

Click here for more Education News
National Curriculum Framework (NCF) Education Ministry
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2023 Registration Begins Today; Details Here
NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2023 Registration Begins Today; Details Here
XAT 2023 Admit Card Today At Xatonline.in
XAT 2023 Admit Card Today At Xatonline.in
Board Exam 2023: Haryana Government Wants Temples, Mosques To Sound Wake-Up 'Alarm' For Students
Board Exam 2023: Haryana Government Wants Temples, Mosques To Sound Wake-Up 'Alarm' For Students
Delhi University Begins NCWEB PG Admission Against Third Merit List Today
Delhi University Begins NCWEB PG Admission Against Third Merit List Today
CLAT 2023: Grievance Filing Against Final Answer Key, Conduct Of Exam Begins Today
CLAT 2023: Grievance Filing Against Final Answer Key, Conduct Of Exam Begins Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................